SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 763,624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 772% from the previous session’s volume of 87,562 shares.The stock last traded at $81.86 and had previously closed at $81.87.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $932.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.55.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 3,764,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 188,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after purchasing an additional 188,235 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,527,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 65,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after buying an additional 15,450 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of US & Canadian firms involved in natural resources and commodities businesses. NANR was launched on Dec 15, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

