Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $5.53 EPS

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($7.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by ($5.53), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 96.68% and a negative net margin of 794,292.69%.

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Down 1.5%

LYEL traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.77. 95,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,309. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average is $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of -0.14. Lyell Immunopharma has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on LYEL shares. HC Wainwright raised shares of Lyell Immunopharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Insider Transactions at Lyell Immunopharma

In other Lyell Immunopharma news, insider Gary K. Lee sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $39,084.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,179.82. The trade was a 8.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn Seely sold 7,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $174,372.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,081.74. The trade was a 9.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 11,310 shares of company stock worth $264,285 over the last three months. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lyell Immunopharma

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYEL. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 773.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 154,327 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter worth $159,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lyell Immunopharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation T cell therapies for cancer. Leveraging a proprietary platform that combines cell therapy, gene editing and molecular discovery, Lyell seeks to overcome key barriers in the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s approach centers on engineering T cells to enhance their persistence, functionality and resistance to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple autologous T cell programs engineered to target tumor-associated antigens in solid malignancies such as melanoma, ovarian and pancreatic cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.