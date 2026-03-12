Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 11th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1311 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of HNDL traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $22.05. 65,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,137. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.23. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $22.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.26 million, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $202,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF by 51.5% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 47,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 16,174 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter.

About Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

