Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.91 EPS

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.91, FiscalAI reports. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 192.87% and a negative return on equity of 456.53%. The business had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 million.

Shares of NKTR traded down $2.97 on Thursday, hitting $70.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,102. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.62. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 3,867 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $137,935.89. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,697.18. The trade was a 15.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $30,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,697. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 4,470 shares of company stock worth $181,955 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $776,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $584,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NKTR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $118.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel drug candidates through its proprietary chemistry and immunology platforms. The company focuses on polymer conjugate technology, which enables the creation of longer-acting versions of existing drugs, and on T-cell modulatory therapies aimed at harnessing the body’s immune system to treat cancer and other serious diseases.

Nektar’s product portfolio and pipeline include a range of clinical-stage and partnered programs.

