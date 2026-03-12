Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.91 EPS

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.91, FiscalAI reports. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 192.87% and a negative return on equity of 456.53%. The business had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 million.
Nektar Therapeutics Stock Down 4.1%
Shares of NKTR traded down $2.97 on Thursday, hitting $70.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,102. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.62. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.17.
- Neutral Sentiment: Q4 / FY2025 results: Nektar reported cash & marketable securities of $245.8M at 12/31/25 vs. $269.1M a year earlier — a drop that highlights limited liquidity as the company advances programs but is not, by itself, catastrophic. Nektar Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Negative Sentiment: Class action filed: A securities class action was filed in the N.D. California alleging misstatements between Feb 26, 2025 and Dec 15, 2025 — this creates potential future liability, discovery risk, management distraction and reputational damage. Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against Nektar Therapeutics, Inc. and Certain Officers – NKTR
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple law?firms and investigators are soliciting investors and opening probes (Glancy, Faruqi, Bernstein, Robbins, Rosen, Frank R. Cruz, etc.), amplifying sell pressure and signaling that litigation activity will continue. These notices often lead to lead?plaintiff competition and increased litigation costs. Representative notices: Securities Fraud Investigation Into Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Announced Securities Fraud Investigation Into Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Announced – Frank R. Cruz
- Negative Sentiment: Ongoing publicity about the litigation wave: several additional reminders and alerts from firms (Faruqi, Bernstein, Robbins, Rosen) keep the issue visible to retail and institutional holders and may prolong volatility. Examples: Pomerantz Law Firm Announcement Faruqi & Faruqi Reminder
- Negative Sentiment: Market commentary: Analysts and media explain downward moves and link them to the filings and prior clinical disclosures (which investors are scrutinizing), reinforcing negative sentiment. Why Nektar Therapeutics’s (NKTR) Stock Is Down 8.32%
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $776,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $584,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have commented on NKTR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $118.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.29.
Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel drug candidates through its proprietary chemistry and immunology platforms. The company focuses on polymer conjugate technology, which enables the creation of longer-acting versions of existing drugs, and on T-cell modulatory therapies aimed at harnessing the body’s immune system to treat cancer and other serious diseases.
Nektar’s product portfolio and pipeline include a range of clinical-stage and partnered programs.
