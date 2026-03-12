Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Shares Down 3.1% – Here’s Why

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.63. 191,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 606% from the average session volume of 27,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Parkit Enterprise Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$135.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 2.11.

About Parkit Enterprise

Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. The firm has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with an additional office in Ottawa, Canada.

