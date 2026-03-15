Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV Shares Acquired by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,249 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 23,845 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,982,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,649,000. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 214,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 19,012 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter.

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Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $43.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.42. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.94 and a 52-week high of $46.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $0.1928 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks. CGDV was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

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