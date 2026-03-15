iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE Shares Purchased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $11,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CPC Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. CPC Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $211.71 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $223.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.70.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.

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