Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $6,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 93.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,718,000 after purchasing an additional 703,799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 24,986.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 755,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,437,000 after purchasing an additional 752,097 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 576,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 556,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,266,000 after buying an additional 80,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 534,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,198,000 after buying an additional 40,831 shares in the last quarter.

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VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $387.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $400.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.51. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $170.11 and a one year high of $427.94.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $1.1047 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 31.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

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