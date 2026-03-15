Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $5.55 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,278 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 92,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,044,000 after purchasing an additional 13,875 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 23.5% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 48,327 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,686,000 after buying an additional 9,196 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 35,003 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,547,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 712.9% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 63,192 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $19,203,000 after buying an additional 55,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.
McDonald’s Stock Up 0.8%
Shares of MCD opened at $326.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.51. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $283.47 and a 12-month high of $341.75.
McDonald’s Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 62.26%.
Insider Activity at McDonald’s
In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.34, for a total transaction of $862,220.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,393.22. The trade was a 23.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 26,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.54, for a total transaction of $8,764,097.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,900 shares in the company, valued at $7,638,066. This represents a 53.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 74,143 shares of company stock worth $24,517,724 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting McDonald’s
Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald’s this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Tigress Financial raised its price target to $385 and reiterated a Buy, citing McDonald’s multi?year growth strategy and brand strength — a clear analyst endorsement that supports upside to the stock. Tigress Financial Upgrades McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Price Target, Highlights Multi-Year Growth Strategy
- Positive Sentiment: Value menu push: McDonald’s is rolling out $3 value items and $4 breakfast deals in the U.S. starting in April to win back price?sensitive customers — a traffic?driving move that could boost visit frequency if franchisees and consumers adopt it. McDonald’s to launch new $3 value items in US starting April, WSJ reports
- Positive Sentiment: Digital/loyalty tailwinds: Management cites a large loyalty base and digital tools as drivers for higher visit frequency and better targeted promotions — structural levers for revenue per user and margin expansion over time. Can MCD’s Digital Ecosystem Turn Loyalty Into Higher Visit Frequency?
- Neutral Sentiment: Marketing and product noise: Viral moments (CEO burger video ? memes) and new product reviews (e.g., Big Arch) keep brand relevance and social buzz high but are unlikely to move fundamentals immediately. How McDonald’s CEO’s viral burger video turned memes into money
- Neutral Sentiment: Menu coverage / consumer perception: Media attention on affordability and menu mix helps narrative but the actual impact depends on execution and unit economics. McDonald’s Plans New $3 Menu, in Latest Bid to Win Customers With Better Deals
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Executive Joseph Erlinger disclosed a sale of 2,626 shares (~$862k). While routine insider sales aren’t always predictive, they can be interpreted as a mild negative signal by some investors. Insider sale filing
- Negative Sentiment: Short?term dampener: Analysts and commentary note the stock is down since earnings (some profit?taking and valuation debates persist), which can cap near?term upside until fresh evidence of traffic/margin improvement appears. Why Is McDonald’s (MCD) Down 2.5% Since Last Earnings Report?
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $335.00 target price on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $339.69.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MCD
About McDonald’s
McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.
Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.
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