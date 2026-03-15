Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $5.55 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,278 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 92,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,044,000 after purchasing an additional 13,875 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 23.5% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 48,327 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,686,000 after buying an additional 9,196 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 35,003 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,547,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 712.9% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 63,192 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $19,203,000 after buying an additional 55,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

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McDonald’s Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of MCD opened at $326.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.51. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $283.47 and a 12-month high of $341.75.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 343.90% and a net margin of 31.85%.The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.34, for a total transaction of $862,220.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,393.22. The trade was a 23.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 26,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.54, for a total transaction of $8,764,097.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,900 shares in the company, valued at $7,638,066. This represents a 53.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 74,143 shares of company stock worth $24,517,724 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting McDonald’s

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $335.00 target price on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $339.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MCD

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

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