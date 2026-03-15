Atreides Management LP Buys 235,463 Shares of Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 965,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 235,463 shares during the period. Twilio comprises approximately 1.9% of Atreides Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Atreides Management LP owned approximately 0.63% of Twilio worth $96,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,305,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,531,976,000 after purchasing an additional 392,023 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Twilio by 225.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,009,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,013 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at about $228,877,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,553,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,494,000 after purchasing an additional 78,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 57.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,212,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,353,000 after purchasing an additional 440,423 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWLO. Weiss Ratings downgraded Twilio from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. TD Cowen raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.22.

Twilio Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $124.40 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.51 and a fifty-two week high of $145.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.19. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 654.78, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Twilio had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.67%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Twilio has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.210-1.260 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 147,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,495,125. This represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $1,790,758.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 193,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,020,912.68. This represents a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,753 shares of company stock valued at $6,050,080. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio’s platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real?time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi?factor authentication.

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