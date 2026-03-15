Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 73,733 Shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF $PFIX

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Free Report) by 599.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,733 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned 2.53% of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 1,285.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 3,462.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP increased its holdings in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

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Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $65.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.24.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Dividend Announcement

About Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%.

(Free Report)

The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed to provide a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates. The fund holds OTC interest rate options, US Treasurys, and US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). PFIX was launched on May 10, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Free Report).

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