Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF $PDBC

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 71.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,798 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.11% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. now owns 1,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 56.7% during the second quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000.

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Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $17.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average is $13.87.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.5086 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 383.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed. PDBC was launched on Nov 7, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

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