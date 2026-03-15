Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF $DBND

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,081 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned about 1.12% of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF worth $6,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,301,000 after purchasing an additional 47,109 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 41.8% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 74,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares during the period. Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 636,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,629,000 after purchasing an additional 43,243 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $6,136,000.

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DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA DBND opened at $45.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.49 and its 200 day moving average is $46.51. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.92 and a 52 week high of $47.05.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.1662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

(Free Report)

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years. DBND was launched on Mar 31, 2022 and is managed by DoubleLine.

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