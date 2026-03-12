Short Interest in KraneShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:KBAB) Expands By 365.2%

KraneShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:KBAB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,345 shares, an increase of 365.2% from the February 12th total of 719 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,182 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 11,182 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KraneShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in KraneShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:KBAB – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,325 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 32.62% of KraneShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

KraneShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of KBAB stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.28. The stock had a trading volume of 13,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,007. The company has a market cap of $2.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 9.86. KraneShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $41.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.14.

KraneShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF Cuts Dividend

About KraneShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $0.0495 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 34.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

KraneShares Trust – KraneShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Krane Funds Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund uses derivatives such as options and swaps to create its portfolio. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization. KraneShares Trust – KraneShares 2x Long BABA Daily ETF is domiciled in the United States.

