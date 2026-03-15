Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Short Interest Update

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 290,311 shares, an increase of 71.2% from the February 12th total of 169,576 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17,077.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 17 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17,077.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.
View Our Latest Stock Report on GLAPF
Glanbia Price Performance
Glanbia Company Profile
Glanbia plc is a global nutrition group headquartered in Kilkenny, Ireland, with roots tracing back to the merger of Avonmore and Waterford agricultural cooperatives in 1997. The company is organized around two main divisions: Performance Nutrition, which focuses on sports and lifestyle-forward consumer products, and Glanbia Nutritionals, which supplies nutritional ingredients and custom formulation services to food, beverage and pharmaceutical customers.
Under its Performance Nutrition arm, Glanbia markets well-known brands of protein powders, bars and ready-to-drink beverages designed for athletes, fitness enthusiasts and wellness-focused consumers.
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