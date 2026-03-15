Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Short Interest Update

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 290,311 shares, an increase of 71.2% from the February 12th total of 169,576 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17,077.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 17 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17,077.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

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Glanbia Price Performance

Glanbia Company Profile

OTCMKTS:GLAPF opened at $19.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.59. Glanbia has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

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Glanbia plc is a global nutrition group headquartered in Kilkenny, Ireland, with roots tracing back to the merger of Avonmore and Waterford agricultural cooperatives in 1997. The company is organized around two main divisions: Performance Nutrition, which focuses on sports and lifestyle-forward consumer products, and Glanbia Nutritionals, which supplies nutritional ingredients and custom formulation services to food, beverage and pharmaceutical customers.

Under its Performance Nutrition arm, Glanbia markets well-known brands of protein powders, bars and ready-to-drink beverages designed for athletes, fitness enthusiasts and wellness-focused consumers.

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