Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 120333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Power Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$77.86 million, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of -0.04.

Power Metals Company Profile

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Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario. The company also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interests in the Paterson Lake property consisting of 106 cell claims located in northwestern Ontario; and holds Gullwing-Tot Lake property that consists of 112 cell claims located in northwestern Ontario.

Further Reading

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