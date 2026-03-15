Baker BROS. Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR $GPCR

Baker BROS. Advisors LP reduced its position in Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 38.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,556,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952,658 shares during the quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP’s holdings in Structure Therapeutics were worth $43,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $12,923,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,199,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,873,000 after buying an additional 397,272 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,600,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 586,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,432,000 after buying an additional 185,245 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,122,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

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Structure Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ GPCR opened at $53.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.46 and a 200-day moving average of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.04 and a beta of -1.80. Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $94.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Structure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GPCR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). On average, analysts predict that Structure Therapeutics Inc. Sponsored ADR will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPCR shares. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Structure Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Structure Therapeutics from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.90.

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About Structure Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of oral small?molecule therapies that target G protein?coupled receptors (GPCRs). Leveraging advances in structural biology, computational chemistry and medicinal chemistry, the company’s scientific platform is designed to optimize binding interactions and pharmacokinetic properties, with the goal of delivering innovative treatments for metabolic and inflammatory disorders.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple programs in various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

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