Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 20,410 shares, an increase of 73.9% from the February 12th total of 11,736 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,982 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 8,982 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Stock Up 1.9%

HWCPZ opened at $22.98 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a one year low of $22.21 and a one year high of $25.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.90.

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Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

About Hancock Whitney Co. – 6

Hancock Whitney Co is a regional banking and financial services firm that operates as a subsidiary of Hancock Whitney Corporation. Headquartered in Gulfport, Mississippi, the company provides a broad range of commercial and consumer banking products through its Hancock Bank and Whitney Bank brands. Its offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer loans, treasury and payment solutions, mortgage lending, credit card services, and online and mobile banking platforms designed to meet the needs of individuals and businesses across the Gulf South and Texas.

In addition to traditional banking, Hancock Whitney Co supports corporate clients with specialized services such as asset-based lending, equipment financing, and capital markets solutions.

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