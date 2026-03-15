Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 7,035 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 3,325 shares.The stock last traded at $37.93 and had previously closed at $39.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APEMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research raised shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Aperam to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Aperam Stock Down 4.7%

The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Aperam had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aperam will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aperam Company Profile

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Aperam is a global stainless, electrical and specialty steel producer with headquarters in Luxembourg. The company designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of stainless and electrical steel products that serve markets such as automotive, household appliances, construction, energy and mechanical industries. Aperam operates an integrated value chain that spans mining, steelmaking, finishing and distribution, enabling it to control quality and deliver tailored solutions to its customers.

The company was established in 2011 following a carve-out from ArcelorMittal and has since developed a distinct identity focused on sustainable stainless steel production.

Further Reading

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