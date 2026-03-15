Acceleware (CVE:AXE) Stock Price Up 9.5% – What’s Next?

Acceleware Ltd. (CVE:AXE – Get Free Report) shot up 9.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 111,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 223% from the average session volume of 34,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Acceleware Stock Up 9.5%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -53.91.

Acceleware Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acceleware Ltd. operates as an oil and gas technology company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, RF Heating and High-Performance Computing. It develops an enhanced heavy oil and oil sands production technology based on radio frequency (RF) heating; and develops and markets computational software products for the oil and gas, and other markets. The company's solutions include AxFDTD; AxHeat RF heating simulation software; AxRTM, a graphics processing unit accelerated Kirchhoff time migration solution; AxWAVE, a solution that allows customers to model seismic acquisition and perform data characterization; AxFWI, a revolutionary modular full waveform inversion application for providing subsurface velocity models.

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