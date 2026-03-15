Acceleware (CVE:AXE) Stock Price Up 9.5% – What’s Next?

Acceleware Ltd. (CVE:AXE – Get Free Report) shot up 9.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 111,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 223% from the average session volume of 34,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Acceleware Stock Up 9.5%
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -53.91.
Acceleware Company Profile
Acceleware Ltd. operates as an oil and gas technology company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, RF Heating and High-Performance Computing. It develops an enhanced heavy oil and oil sands production technology based on radio frequency (RF) heating; and develops and markets computational software products for the oil and gas, and other markets. The company's solutions include AxFDTD; AxHeat RF heating simulation software; AxRTM, a graphics processing unit accelerated Kirchhoff time migration solution; AxWAVE, a solution that allows customers to model seismic acquisition and perform data characterization; AxFWI, a revolutionary modular full waveform inversion application for providing subsurface velocity models.
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