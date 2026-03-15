Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $27.83 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,241 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 22,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

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SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG opened at $77.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.59. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $81.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities. The sectors in which the Fund invests include information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, materials, utilities and telecommunication services.

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