Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF $PSFF Shares Bought by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,614 shares during the quarter. Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 2.96% of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF worth $14,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSFF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 566.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000.

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Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Stock Performance

BATS PSFF opened at $32.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.01. Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $33.40. The firm has a market cap of $507.83 million, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.47.

About Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

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