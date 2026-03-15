461,445 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September $GSEP Purchased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:GSEP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 461,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,572,000. FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September accounts for approximately 0.9% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned 7.98% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 2,471.4% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 491,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,719,000 after purchasing an additional 472,456 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 709.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,354,000 after purchasing an additional 445,423 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,876,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 549,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,929,000 after buying an additional 179,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,742,000.

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FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September Stock Down 0.3%

GSEP stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.94 and a 200 day moving average of $38.48. The firm has a market cap of $221.37 million, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.51. FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September has a twelve month low of $32.09 and a twelve month high of $39.25.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (GSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GSEP was launched on Sep 15, 2023 and is issued by First Trust.

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