Susan Menzel Sells 18,041 Shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Stock

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) EVP Susan Menzel sold 18,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $2,454,658.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 55,762 shares in the company, valued at $7,586,977.72. The trade was a 24.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CF Industries Price Performance

NYSE:CF opened at $129.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.60. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.34 and a 1-year high of $137.44. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.68.

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CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.06. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,657,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,312,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,516 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $96,560,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in CF Industries by 926.2% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,118,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,455 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec increased its stake in CF Industries by 52.4% during the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 1,775,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,227,000 after acquiring an additional 610,259 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting CF Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting CF Industries this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.87.

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CF Industries Company Profile

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CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

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