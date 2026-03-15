Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT is Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,862 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 4.5% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $10,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,314,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 739,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,305,000 after buying an additional 20,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $615,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.9%

VGT stock opened at $714.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $743.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $747.18. The company has a market capitalization of $106.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $806.99.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in three areas: technology software and services, including companies that develop software in various fields (such as the Internet, applications, systems, databases, and/or home entertainment), and companies that provide information technology consulting and services, data processing, and outsourced services; technology hardware and equipment, including manufacturers and distributors of communications equipment, computers and peripherals and electronic equipment, and semiconductors and semiconductor equipment manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.