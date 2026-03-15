Illumination Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ILLUU) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Illumination Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ILLUU – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.
Illumination Acquisition Corp I Stock Down 0.2%
NASDAQ:ILLUU opened at $9.90 on Friday. Illumination Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $9.99.
About Illumination Acquisition Corp I
Illumination Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ: ILLUU) is a publicly listed special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed to effect a business combination with one or more operating businesses. As a blank?check vehicle, its primary purpose is to raise capital in the public markets and use those proceeds, together with any additional financing, to acquire or merge with a private company that will thereby become publicly traded through the combination.
The company raises funds through an initial public offering and typically places IPO proceeds into a trust account pending completion of a qualifying business combination.
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