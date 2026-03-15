Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Invests $14.43 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 49,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,433,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOT stock opened at $263.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $277.77 and its 200 day moving average is $283.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.64 and a 52 week high of $298.66.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

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