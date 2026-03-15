Insider Selling: Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) CFO Sells $1,971,640.00 in Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $1,971,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 109,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,889,801.63. This trade represents a 28.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $42.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.26 and its 200 day moving average is $54.35. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $68.10.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 38.86% and a net margin of 22.54%.The business had revenue of $504.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Pegasystems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 141,900.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Pegasystems by 450.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Pegasystems by 5.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 248,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,075 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Pegasystems by 18.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 155,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after purchasing an additional 23,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Pegasystems by 55.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEGA. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. KeyCorp set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEGA

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc is a software company specializing in customer engagement and digital process automation solutions. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Pegasystems develops enterprise applications designed to help organizations streamline operations, manage customer interactions and automate complex workflows. Its platform supports a wide range of use cases, from sales and marketing optimization to case management and robotic process automation.

The core of Pegasystems’ offering is the Pega Platform, a low-code development environment that enables businesses to build and deploy applications with minimal hand-coding.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.