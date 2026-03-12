Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q) Trading Down 8.3% – Here’s What Happened

Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $105.41 and last traded at $106.5770. Approximately 1,658,440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 2,603,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on Q shares. Zacks Research upgraded Qnity Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Qnity Electronics from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold (c-)” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qnity Electronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.86.

Qnity Electronics Stock Down 8.3%

The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.79.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-3.950 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qnity Electronics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Q. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

Qnity Electronics Company Profile

Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

