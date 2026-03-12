Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 30,766 shares, a growth of 429.5% from the February 12th total of 5,810 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 66,727 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 66,727 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance
Shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $35.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,066. Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $33.69 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.08.
Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.1303 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 333.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
About Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
The Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. PBDA is an actively managed portfolio that provides exposure to global agricultural commodities through a Cayman Islands subsidiary. PDBA was launched on Aug 24, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.
