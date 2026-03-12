Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 30,766 shares, a growth of 429.5% from the February 12th total of 5,810 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 66,727 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 66,727 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $35.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,066. Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $33.69 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.08.

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.1303 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 333.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

About Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 121,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000.

The Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. PBDA is an actively managed portfolio that provides exposure to global agricultural commodities through a Cayman Islands subsidiary. PDBA was launched on Aug 24, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

