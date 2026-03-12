REACT Group (LON:REAT) Stock Price Down 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

REACT Group PLC (LON:REAT – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 48 and last traded at GBX 48.18. Approximately 34,742 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 326,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.

REACT Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.30. The stock has a market cap of £11.52 million, a PE ratio of -33.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 51.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 51.01.

REACT Group (LON:REAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported GBX 13.02 earnings per share for the quarter. REACT Group had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that REACT Group PLC will post 7.7109602 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

REACT Group Company Profile

In other REACT Group news, insider Mark Braund bought 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5,060 per share, with a total value of £276,782. Also, insider Spencer Dredge bought 8,000 shares of REACT Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 53 per share, with a total value of £4,240. 10.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REACT Group PLC provides specialist cleaning, and decontamination and hygiene service in the United Kingdom. The company offers air duct cleaning, animal and human fatality management, hazardous and biohazard cleaning waste removal, carpets and floor cleaning, clinical waste removal, crime scene and forensic cleaning, decontamination, deep cleaning, detention center cleaning, end of tenancy cleans, fire and smoke damage, fire damper testing, flood and sewage clean up, and fly-tipping clearance services.

Featured Stories

