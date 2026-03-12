Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Trading Down 3.6% – Time to Sell?

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 227,973 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 144,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Inventus Mining Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$52.25 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50.

Inventus Mining Company Profile

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Ginguro Exploration Inc and changed its name to Inventus Mining Corp.

