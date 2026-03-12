iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP) Trading Up 3.1% – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.58 and last traded at $41.71. 414,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,123,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.47.

iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.68. The company has a market capitalization of $710.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Get iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF by 69.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $215,000.

iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (SLVP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Silver Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that earn the majority of their revenues from silver mining. SLVP was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.