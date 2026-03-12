Liminatus Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIMN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Liminatus Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,307,493 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the February 12th total of 2,677,258 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,073,285 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,073,285 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Liminatus Pharma Stock Down 6.6%

Shares of NASDAQ LIMN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,114,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,908,657. Liminatus Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $33.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 million and a P/E ratio of -1.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on LIMN. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Liminatus Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Liminatus Pharma in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Liminatus Pharma Company Profile

Liminatus Pharma, Inc is a pre-clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in developing novel, immune-modulating cancer therapies. The company was founded on November 1, 2020 and is headquartered in La Palma, CA.

