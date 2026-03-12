WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06), FiscalAI reports. WM Technology had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.00 million.

WM Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAPS traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.75. 557,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,479. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.20. WM Technology has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of WM Technology from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WM Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.61.

Insider Activity at WM Technology

In related news, General Counsel Brian Camire sold 101,209 shares of WM Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $68,822.12. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 1,741,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,324.04. This trade represents a 5.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sarah Griffis sold 271,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $184,301.76. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,528,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,698.24. This represents a 15.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 475,260 shares of company stock worth $323,177. Company insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WM Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAPS. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in WM Technology during the third quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in WM Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of WM Technology by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WM Technology

WM Technology, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider that delivers cloud-based solutions to the wealth and asset management industry. The company’s platform is designed to support financial advisors, broker-dealers and registered investment advisors with digital investment advice, portfolio management, performance reporting and compliance monitoring.

WM Technology’s product suite includes tools for streamlined client onboarding, interactive financial planning, automated portfolio rebalancing and tax-aware investment strategies.

