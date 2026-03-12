Short Interest in 707 Cayman Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JEM) Drops By 49.0%

707 Cayman Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 160,065 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the February 12th total of 314,064 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,436,215 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 22,436,215 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of 707 Cayman in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get 707 Cayman alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on JEM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 707 Cayman

707 Cayman Trading Down 5.8%

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 707 Cayman stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 707 Cayman Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:JEM Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of 707 Cayman as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of 707 Cayman stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.10. 760,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,959,066. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36. 707 Cayman has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $7.90.

707 Cayman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a Hong Kong-based company that sells quality apparel products and provides supply chain management total solutions to our customers spanning from Western Europe, North America to the Middle East. We were founded in 2021 and became wholly-owned by Mr. Cheung, executive director and chief executive officer, in May 2022 and have grown, in a short period of time, building relationships with a diverse range of customers. Our customers include mid-size brand owners and apparel companies that have comprehensive operations with private labels that are sold worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 707 Cayman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 707 Cayman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.