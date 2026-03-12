Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 12,799 shares, a drop of 50.3% from the February 12th total of 25,774 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,894 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,894 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NYAX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Nayax from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nayax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nayax in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Nayax from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nayax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nayax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in Nayax by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,170,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,025,000 after buying an additional 72,751 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nayax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nayax by 920.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Nayax by 210.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NYAX traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,074. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.32 and a beta of 0.19. Nayax has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $60.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Nayax Ltd. is a global fintech company specializing in cashless payment solutions, telematics and management services for unattended retail environments. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Israel, Nayax develops hardware and software platforms that enable vending machines, kiosks, laundromats, e-commerce and self-checkout points to accept a wide range of payment methods, including credit and debit cards, mobile wallets and contactless NFC transactions.

The company’s product portfolio comprises proprietary point-of-sale terminals—such as the VPOS and Carbon series—as well as a cloud-based management suite known as the Monyx platform.

