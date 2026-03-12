NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:NMTC) Short Interest Update

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 107,470 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the February 12th total of 206,623 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,706 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 214,706 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ NMTC traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.80. 95,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.74. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 78.34% and a negative return on equity of 119.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NMTC shares. JonesTrading started coverage on shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at NeuroOne Medical Technologies

In related news, insider David J. Wambeke acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $670,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of NeuroOne Medical Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMTC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,390,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Company Profile

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. is a medical device company focused on developing advanced neural interface technologies for diagnostic and therapeutic applications in neurosurgery and neurology. The company’s core mission is to improve patient outcomes through next-generation electrode systems that enable high-resolution neural recording and targeted stimulation. By leveraging proprietary thin-film microelectrode arrays, NeuroOne aims to offer clinicians unprecedented single-unit precision during brain mapping procedures.

The company’s flagship platform, the EVO™ system, integrates thin-film neural electrodes with intraoperative monitoring hardware and software.

