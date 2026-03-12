JOY (TSE:JOY) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

JOY Co., Ltd. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.93 and last traded at C$4.90, with a volume of 383649 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.42.

JOY Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$328.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.56.

JOY (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JOY had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 9.79%.The business had revenue of C$41.84 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that JOY Co., Ltd. will post 0.2601215 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JOY

Journey Energy Inc is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Alberta province. The company’s principal revenue source is from petroleum and natural gas sales which include the sale of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids, of which it derives key revenue from the sale of crude oil.

