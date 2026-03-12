Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTXW) Short Interest Update

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 9,735 shares, a growth of 100.5% from the February 12th total of 4,856 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,104 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 35,104 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Syntec Optics Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPTXW remained flat at $1.05 on Thursday. 11,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,578. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43. Syntec Optics has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $1.94.

About Syntec Optics

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc manufactures and supplies integrated optics for biomedical, defense and military, consumer, and other applications. It offers camera modules; tool design, design for manufacturing, optical and opto-mechanical design, and moldflow analysis; SPDT optics, such as freedom optics, microlens arrays, spheres and aspheres, diffractives, SPDT materials, and optical tooling; replicative molding, that includes polymer and glass molding, and molded production materials; thin film coating and coating curve materials; and precision machining and precision machining materials.

