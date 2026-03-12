Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17.50 and last traded at GBX 17.96, with a volume of 627382 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.70.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 96 to GBX 62 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 90.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of £29.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35, a P/E/G ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 42.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Synthomer plc is a leading supplier of high-performance, highly specialised polymers and ingredients that play vital roles in key sectors such as coatings, construction, adhesives, and health and protection – growing markets for customers who serve billions of end users worldwide.

Headquartered in London, UK and listed on the LSE since 1971, we employ c.3,900 employees across our five innovation centres of excellence and 29 manufacturing sites across Europe, North America, Middle East and Asia.

