Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.21 and last traded at $41.2020, with a volume of 20207 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VLGEA shares. Wall Street Zen raised Village Super Market from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Village Super Market in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Village Super Market has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Village Super Market alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Village Super Market

Village Super Market Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $607.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.49.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $640.96 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.37%.

Village Super Market Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Village Super Market by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Village Super Market by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Village Super Market in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Super Market Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Village Super Market, Inc is a publicly traded supermarket operator headquartered in Springfield, New Jersey. The company operates a network of ShopRite-branded grocery stores under a membership agreement with Wakefern Food Corp., one of the largest retailer-owned cooperatives in the United States. Through its ShopRite banner, Village Super Market serves communities across northern and central New Jersey, offering a full range of grocery products from fresh produce, meat, seafood and bakery items to dairy, deli and health and beauty merchandise.

The company’s supermarkets feature an array of in-store services designed to meet diverse customer needs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.