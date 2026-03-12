Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading 1.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.29 and last traded at $27.1220. 42,686,807 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 47,360,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.81.

Pfizer News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Daiwa Securities Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Scotiabank started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.05.

Pfizer Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $153.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.42%.The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DUTCH ASSET Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. PeakShares LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $506,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Featured Stories

