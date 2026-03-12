Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading 1.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.29 and last traded at $27.1220. 42,686,807 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 47,360,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.81.
Pfizer News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Pfizer launched an early?stage oncology trial for PF?07994525, expanding its cancer pipeline and diversifying future revenue opportunities (long timeline; upside if clinical data validate the program). Pfizer Advances Early-Stage Cancer Candidate PF-07994525, Extending Its Oncology Pipeline
- Positive Sentiment: China approved Pfizer’s GLP?1 weight?management drug Xianweiying for long?term use in adults—adds a large new market and incremental sales potential in a competitive class. Pfizer’s Weight Management Drug Wins China Approval
- Positive Sentiment: Tilrekimig’s Phase 2 trispecific eczema data showed meaningful efficacy with once?monthly dosing and a favorable safety profile—if confirmed in Phase 3, this could materially strengthen Pfizer’s immunology franchise and pricing power. How Tilrekimig’s Trispecific Eczema Data At Pfizer (PFE) Has Changed Its Investment Story
- Positive Sentiment: Pfizer completed a Phase 2 toddler study for its next?generation pneumococcal vaccine—progress that de?risks the respiratory vaccine program and could support pediatric market share gains if Phase 3 succeeds. Pfizer Advances Next-Gen Pneumococcal Vaccine With Completed Phase 2 Toddler Study
- Neutral Sentiment: Healthcare sector roundup and regulatory commentary (including Pfizer’s regulatory lead discussing trial uncertainty) provide broader context but contain no company?specific surprises—useful for gauging macro/regulatory sentiment rather than immediate PFE catalysts. Health Care Roundup: Market Talk Be nimble, be ready: how to tackle regulatory uncertainty in clinical trials
- Negative Sentiment: Critical analyst/features argue Pfizer may be “cheap for a reason,” highlighting post?pandemic revenue declines, patent expiries and pipeline/valuation questions—these narratives can pressure the stock and investor confidence. Pfizer: Cheap For A Reason
- Negative Sentiment: Feature pieces questioning whether Pfizer offers value after pandemic revenue changes and patent concerns reiterate upside vs. risk tradeoffs for long?term investors—these likely contribute to intraday selling pressure. Does Pfizer (PFE) Offer Value After Post Pandemic Pipeline And Patent Concerns
- Negative Sentiment: Patent/legal developments around competing drugs and related moves by smaller peers (coverage referenced in market stories) add uncertainty to competitive dynamics in key franchises. Why BridgeBio Leapfrogged Its 50-Day Line On Pfizer’s Patent Shake-Up
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Daiwa Securities Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Scotiabank started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.05.
Pfizer Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $153.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.42%.The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pfizer Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.47%.
Pfizer Company Profile
Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.
Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.
