iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) Short Interest Down 43.7% in February

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 79,046 shares, a drop of 43.7% from the February 12th total of 140,401 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,651 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company's stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEWJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,468,000 after purchasing an additional 214,312 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 172,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after purchasing an additional 59,104 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,507,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of HEWJ stock traded down $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $56.30. The stock had a trading volume of 728,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,786. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $60.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.58.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (HEWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap Japanese stocks, while fully hedging out its exposure to the yen relative to the US dollar. HEWJ was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

