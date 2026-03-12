Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Stock Price Down 4.9% – Here’s Why

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.6601 and last traded at $16.6780. Approximately 2,816 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 184% from the average daily volume of 990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHRRF shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Chorus Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.94.

Chorus Aviation Inc is a Canadian-based aviation services company that operates a diversified portfolio of regional airline, aircraft leasing and flight training businesses. The company’s principal airline subsidiary, Jazz Aviation LP, provides regional flight services under capacity purchase agreements with major North American carriers, operating a fleet of turboprop and regional jet aircraft across a network of domestic and cross-border routes.

In addition to its passenger services, Chorus Aviation maintains a charter and cargo division that supports ad hoc freight transport and special-mission operations.

