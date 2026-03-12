IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Short Interest Down 55.6% in February

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 8,530 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the February 12th total of 19,228 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,424 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 65,424 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of IMCC stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,483. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53. The company has a market cap of $5.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.17. IM Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IM Cannabis during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of IM Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in shares of IM Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Yorkville Advisors Global LP bought a new position in shares of IM Cannabis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of IM Cannabis in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

IM Cannabis Corp is a vertically integrated medical cannabis company based in Israel, specializing in the research, cultivation and production of cannabis-based formulations. The company holds three key licenses granted by the Israeli Ministry of Health, covering cultivation, possession and distribution of medical-grade cannabis. Its production facilities in Moshav Yizrael feature controlled-environment agriculture chambers designed to deliver consistent, high-purity cannabinoid profiles.

The company’s product portfolio includes standardized cannabis oils, distillates, vaporizer cartridges and topical preparations, all formulated under Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards.

