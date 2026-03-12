Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) Trading Up 0.6% – What’s Next?

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.8184 and last traded at $0.7919. 64,539 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 271,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.7875.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Tenon Medical in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenon Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

The stock has a market cap of $8.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tenon Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tenon Medical by 1,872.9% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 39,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenon Medical by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,137 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tenon Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.74% of the company’s stock.

Tenon Medical, Inc is a development-stage medical device company focused on the research, development and commercialization of next-generation surgical biologic adhesives and sealants. The company’s proprietary platform is designed to create tissue-compatible adhesives that can serve as alternatives or complements to traditional sutures and staples, with the goal of improving surgical efficiency, reducing postoperative complications and enhancing patient outcomes.

Tenon Medical’s product pipeline centers on protein-based polymer formulations that cross-link in situ to form a flexible, yet durable, bond with native tissue.

