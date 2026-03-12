Debora Plunkett Sells 220 Shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Stock

CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) Director Debora Plunkett sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.30, for a total transaction of $132,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,812.40. This trade represents a 8.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CACI International Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of CACI stock traded up $7.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $611.63. 239,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.60. CACI International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.77 and a 12-month high of $683.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $603.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $564.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The information technology services provider reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.40. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 5.77%.The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. CACI International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-28.920 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CACI International, Inc. will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACI. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CACI International by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 80 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in CACI International in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CACI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $670.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial set a $800.00 target price on shares of CACI International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $752.00 to $787.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CACI International from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CACI International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $659.09.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc is a leading provider of information solutions and services to the U.S. federal government, with a primary focus on defense, intelligence, homeland security and federal civilian agencies. The company delivers advanced technology and domain expertise to support mission-critical operations, offering capabilities in areas such as data analytics, cyber security, network integration, enterprise IT modernization and logistics support. By integrating software, hardware and professional services, CACI helps clients enhance situational awareness, improve decision making and maintain critical infrastructure resilience.

Founded in 1962 and headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, CACI has evolved from a small consulting operation into a global enterprise.

