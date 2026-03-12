Coronado Global Resources (OTC:CODQL) Shares Down 23.7% – Time to Sell?

Coronado Global Resources Inc. (OTC:CODQL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 23.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 1,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 28,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.2753.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Coronado Global Resources to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.44 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.44.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23.

Coronado Global Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and exports metallurgical coal in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of operating mines and development projects in Queensland, Australia; and Virginia, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania in the United States. Coronado Global Resources Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. Coronado Global Resources Inc is a subsidiary of Coronado Group LLC.

