WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 20,629 shares, a decrease of 76.1% from the February 12th total of 86,211 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,430 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYZD. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,517,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,189,000 after purchasing an additional 131,931 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,481,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,379,000 after purchasing an additional 325,481 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $10,086,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 15,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $5,209,000.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.25. The stock had a trading volume of 29,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,853. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.51. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $22.81.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

